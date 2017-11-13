49ers coach says Goodwin insisted on playing after tragedy

San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid, left, and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin kneel during the performance of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Kyle Shanahan would have understood if Marquise Goodwin didn’t want to play against the Giants.

Shanahan, who’s been coaching in the NFL for 14 seasons, has seen players lose loved ones in days leading up to games and knows the mental weight it can carry. The 49ers coach was ready to let his speedy receiver take time with his wife after she prematurely gave birth to their son, who then died of complications early Sunday morning.

But Goodwin decided to play, helping San Francisco get its first win of the season. He had an 83-yard touchdown reception and threw a key block on another big scoring play, when he laid out a defensive back and allowed Garrett Celek to scamper into the end zone.

