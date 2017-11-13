7 injured in multi-car crash in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Seven people were injured Monday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in San Francisco.

At 1:09 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there was a crash at Bayshore Boulevard and Silver Avenue.

They asked drivers to avoid the area and they shut down part of the street.

All injuries were non life-threatening, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Update to Bayshore and Silver 7 adult patients al non life threatening this area will remain closed AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/nwRqfHnzlq — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 13, 2017

Avoid Bayshore and Silver multi vehicle collision with non life threatening injuries pic.twitter.com/4BIKiCKrGw — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 13, 2017

>>MORE STORIES