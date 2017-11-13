7 injured in multi-car crash in San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Seven people were injured Monday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in San Francisco.

At 1:09 p.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there was a crash at Bayshore Boulevard and Silver Avenue.

They asked drivers to avoid the area and they shut down part of the street.

All injuries were non life-threatening, according to fire officials.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.


WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s