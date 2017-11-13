27 years later ‘killer clown’ suspect appears in court

FLORIDA (KRON) — A woman accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed up as a clown 27 years ago appeared in court in Florida Monday.

Sheila Keen Warren waived her right to speedy trial.

She’s charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marlene Warren in 1990.

Police say Keen Warren dressed up as a clown, while holding flowers and balloons, knocked on the front door of Warren’s home.

And when she opened it, shot her in the face.

Authorities say Keen Warren was having an affair with the victim’s husband, Michael Warren.

Keen Warren and Michael Warren were initially identified as persons of interest but were never charged.

The cold case turned hot when authorities re-examined DNA evidence in 2014, and learned Keen Warren and Michael Warren got married in Las Vegas in 2002.

