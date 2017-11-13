Credit card skimmer discovered at Gilroy gas station

GILROY (KRON) — Gilroy police are warning residents after a credit card skimmer was discovered at a gas station.

Police say they were swamped with credit card fraud cases this weekend.

Then, police discovered the majority of victims used their cards at the Valero gas station, located at 1190 First Street.

A skimming device was located on pump No. 2.

Investigators believe it was active for at least one week and encourage people to check their bank statements for unauthorized purchases.

The skimmer has since been removed.

No other skimmers were found at the gas station.

