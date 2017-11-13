Credit card skimmer discovered at Gilroy gas station

By and Published:
FILE PHOTO

GILROY (KRON) — Gilroy police are warning residents after a credit card skimmer was discovered at a gas station.

Police say they were swamped with credit card fraud cases this weekend.

Then, police discovered the majority of victims used their cards at the Valero gas station, located at 1190 First Street.

A skimming device was located on pump No. 2.

Investigators believe it was active for at least one week and encourage people to check their bank statements for unauthorized purchases.

The skimmer has since been removed.

No other skimmers were found at the gas station.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s