Fire Officials: Powerlines fall on burning Marin County home

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Marin County Monday morning.
Officials say the two-story home in the 100 block of Mountain View Ave. in Lagnunitas is engulfed in flames.
The fire caused powerlines to fall onto the house, fire crews said.
Firefighters are beginning an “aggressive attack,” according to officials.
They say this is an area surrounded by lots of vegetation.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials do not know what caused the fire.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
- J. SIMPSON KICKED OUT OF VEGAS HOTEL FOR BEING UNRULY, DRUNK
- POLICE: WIPE DOWN SHOPPING CARTS, BUT NOT BECAUSE OF GERMS
- GLOBAL WARMING COULD LEAVE 2M HOMES UNDERWATER BY 2100
- OAKLAND SCHOOLS TESTING FOR HIGH LEVELS OF LEAD IN WATER
- MAN ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL FONDLING IN SAN JOSE STATE LIBRARY
- PLANE FORCED TO LAND AFTER WOMAN UNLOCKS CHEATING HUSBAND’S PHONE