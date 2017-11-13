Fire Officials: Powerlines fall on burning Marin County home

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Marin County Monday morning.

Officials say the two-story home in the 100 block of Mountain View Ave. in Lagnunitas is engulfed in flames.

The fire caused powerlines to fall onto the house, fire crews said.

Firefighters are beginning an “aggressive attack,” according to officials.

They say this is an area surrounded by lots of vegetation.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials do not know what caused the fire.

