Groundbreaking today for Las Vegas Raiders stadium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After years of anticipation crews will break ground Monday on the $1.9-billion stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas.

A private ceremony is expected to take place at the stadium site at Russell & I-15 at 5 p.m. Former Raiders players and at least three NFL team owners will be at the groundbreaking.

Over the weekend, the 872 Laborers Union posted photos showing off a massive tarp to show where the field will be located.

The Raiders have hired Minneapolis-based Mortenson Construction and Henderson’s McCarthy Building Cos. as general contractors. Work will be limited until the team finalizes an agreement with the Las Vegas Stadium Authority and Clark County.

The first work will be to prepare the land for construction and install utilities at the 62.5-scre site. The structure of the stadium will not begin to take shape until 2018.

The stadium is expected to be finished by July 31, 2020. The Raiders are scheduled to begin playing NFL preseason games there the following month.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES