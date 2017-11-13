Mountain lion spotted near Portola Road in Woodside

WOODSIDE (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted walking on Woodside Road near Portola Road in Woodside on Monday morning.

The big cat was seen at around 6 a.m.

The witnesses’ car scared off the animal, which retreated up a hillside. The mountain lion did not appear to be injured and was not aggressive.

Experts say if you encounter a mountain lion, try to look as big as possible.

You should also make as much noise as you can and do not turn your back.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES