Mountain lion spotted near Portola Road in Woodside

(File Photo)

 

WOODSIDE (KRON) — A mountain lion was spotted walking on Woodside Road near Portola Road in Woodside on Monday morning.

The big cat was seen at around 6 a.m.

The witnesses’ car scared off the animal, which retreated up a hillside. The mountain lion did not appear to be injured and was not aggressive.

Experts say if you encounter a mountain lion, try to look as big as possible.

You should also make as much noise as you can and do not turn your back.

