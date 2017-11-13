OAKLAND (KRON) — The City of Oakland on Monday released a report on their actions taken to improve safety since the deadly Ghost Ship Fire that killed 36 people.

City officials said over the past 11 months since the fire, they have addressed safety while minimizing displacement of residents.

The fire happened at a party at the Ghost Ship Warehouse on Dec. 2, 2016, killing dozens.

City officials explained how Oakland is safer today.

“One year ago we made a promise to make Oaklanders safer,” mayor Libby Schaaf said. “We delivered on that promise. We approached the complex work with our shared Oakland values. Safety is the priority; preserving cultural community and fighting housing insecurity is the context. Our city has developed long-term, sustainable, changes to make Oakland safer today than it was one year ago, and it’s work we will continue to do.”

The report addresses the steps taken in six primary areas:

Bringing buildings into compliance.

Increasing fire and building inspection capacity.

Improving inter-departmental communications.

Referrals and data sharing.

Streamlining event permitting.

Identifying housing resources.

Here is the full report: