Photos released of boy’s injuries after being thrown off Dublin water slide

DUBLIN (KRON) — Photos have been released Monday of the injuries sustained by a 10-year-old boy who was thrown off of a water slide in Dublin.

The boy was flung off of the Emerald Plunge slide and onto concrete on May 23, the opening day of the “The Wave.”

The parents of the boy are expected to announce a lawsuit Tuesday against the city owners of the park, along with the manufacturer and contractor, WhiteWater Industries who constructed the ride.

He sustained scratches on his back and was able to walk away before being helped by a lifeguard and a city employee.

The water slide has been closed since the incident and Cal/OSHA is investigating.

KRON4 reached out to Cal/OSHA over the weekend who said that the slide manufacturer has not completed testing to their satisfaction.

At this time the slide manufacturer has not completed testing to Cal/OSHA’s satisfaction and the slide will not be released to the public until the manufacturer and the Dublin Park can demonstrate that it can be operated safely. The report on the investigation for the accident is not complete at this time.

The City of Dublin sent KRON4 this statement on the pending litigation:

The City of Dublin continues to express its sympathy and concern for the 10-year-old boy that was injured on May 27, the opening day of The Emerald Plunge waterslide and The Wave Waterpark. Immediately after the accident, the City took the appropriate action and closed the waterslide, and one other nearby, to review, check, and ensure safe operation. These slides have remained closed while the manufacturer performs additional safety testing. They will remain closed until state safety officials give their approval for the City to re-open and operate them again. Prior to the opening of the park, the slides were tested and approved by the manufacturer and State of California safety regulators. As to the legal action threatened, the City and its legal representatives have attempted to reach an amicable settlement with the family. However, the family lawyer has refused to provide any information about the family’s injuries that would be necessary to resolve the claim.

The boy’s parents and lawyer will hold a news conference Tuesday.

