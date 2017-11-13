Police: Armed woman arrested after hours-long standoff with San Jose police

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A woman is in custody after a standoff with San Jose police that lasted Sunday night into Monday morning.

Around 5:52 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call that two people were fighting in the 3300 block of Holly Dr.

Neighbors told officers that the woman was upset over a parking incident.

At one point, the woman grabbed a gun from inside her home and flashed it to her neighbors, police said.

San Jose Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the scene.

Police say some nearby homes were evacuated.

After “several hours,” the woman surrendered herself to police.

She was arrested for “brandishing a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm,” police said.

She was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

No other information available at this time.

