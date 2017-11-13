Police: Mob of teens spray victim with air freshener in robbery on San Francisco bus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are looking for a group of six teens accused of attacking their robbery victim with air freshener on a bus in San Francisco.

The incident happened Saturday around 12:30 p.m. at Fillmore and McAllister, according to San Francisco Police Department.

Police say one of the teens sprayed the victim while another group member slapped the cellphone out of his hand and picked it up.

Someone else on the bus tried to intervene and was punched in the face by one of the teens.

All six suspects ran off the bus and remain at large.

No arrests have been made.

No further information was released.

