SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — South San Francisco police have released the description of a suspect accused in a hit-and-run that killed a mother of two over the weekend.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early-to-mid-30s, between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with a pencil mustache, and short faded hair.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black 1998-2000 Toyota or Lexus.

The car will most likely have damage to its right front end and hood, including a shattered front right headlight lens. The suspect and car were last seen in the area of the 1100 block of Cherry Avenue in San Bruno right after the crash.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the 200 block of El Camino Real to a report that a pedestrian was hit by a car, police said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unconscious in the street.

Paramedics with the South San Francisco Fire Department responded.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Teresa Gonzales, was rushed to San Francisco General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Gonzales was a single mother of two daughters. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on this deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact South San Francisco Police Department at (650)-877-8900, through the anonymous tip line at (650)-952-2244, or via email at tips@ssf.net.

