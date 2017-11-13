Police tow several vehicles during Oakland sideshow

OAKLAND (KRON) — Officers with the Oakland Police Department towed several vehicles over the weekend during their sideshow crackdown.

Officers towed 13 vehicles, gave out 12 citations and arrested two individuals in relation to the sideshow, police said.

Police had warned potential sideshow participants that they would be cracking down on the illegal street shows.

This was in response to several social media posts inviting people to come watch, and even participate in, the sideshow.

These shows are something police have tried to stop for years. They say sideshows are illegal, and dangerous for both drivers and bystanders.

Police say it’s not just the sideshow itself that concerns them, as several other crimes are typically happening at these types of events.

Details on this weekend’s arrests are unavailable at this time.

OPD update to weekend sideshow: 13 Tows, 12 Citations, 2 Arrests. pic.twitter.com/djwwVGtT7m — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 13, 2017

Number of vehs towed are from outside of the city. This black Scion is from Long Beach Don't come to Oakland to drive recklessly #Sideshow pic.twitter.com/OMamaAeSyB — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 12, 2017

One of the vehicles towed so far related to #Sideshow pic.twitter.com/9ZqmA1qpTy — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 12, 2017

