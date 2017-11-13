Police tow several vehicles during Oakland sideshow

By Published: Updated:
Vehicle towed during sideshow (Photo: Oakland Police Department)

OAKLAND (KRON) — Officers with the Oakland Police Department towed several vehicles over the weekend during their sideshow crackdown.

Officers towed 13 vehicles, gave out 12 citations and arrested two individuals in relation to the sideshow, police said.

Police had warned potential sideshow participants that they would be cracking down on the illegal street shows.

This was in response to several social media posts inviting people to come watch, and even participate in, the sideshow.

These shows are something police have tried to stop for years. They say sideshows are illegal, and dangerous for both drivers and bystanders.

Police say it’s not just the sideshow itself that concerns them, as several other crimes are typically happening at these types of events.

Details on this weekend’s arrests are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s