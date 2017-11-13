OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis referred to the new Las Vegas stadium as the team’s “field of dreams” in the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday night.
Davis was given a standing ovation during the speech, attended by about 1,000 people.
Davis also spoke of the community as Vegas strong.
George Lopez is MC for @Raiders groundbreaking #8NN #LVRaiders pic.twitter.com/fj76fdA1Ik
— Chris Maathuis (@sports8) November 14, 2017
.@GovSandoval puts the pressure on with a smile to Commissioner Goodell to bring a Super Bowl here by 2025. Info per @PatrickWalker #LVRaiders #8NN #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/hvn8pVFeyp
— 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 14, 2017
.@govsandoval puts the pressure on with a smile to Commissioner Goodell to bring a Super Bowl here by 2025. #8NN #Raiders2Vegas
— Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) November 14, 2017
.@GovSandoval: “The #RaiderNation is Now part of the Nevada family.” Calls Mark Davis “a man of integrity and a man of his word.” #8NN #Raiders2Vegas pic.twitter.com/qBgRsnhm9n
— Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) November 14, 2017
Laborers 872 and other unions getting some love from emcee George Lopez #8NN #Raiders2Vegas pic.twitter.com/0EzwGbzerM
— Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) November 14, 2017