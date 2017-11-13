OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis referred to the new Las Vegas stadium as the team’s “field of dreams” in the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday night.

Davis was given a standing ovation during the speech, attended by about 1,000 people.

Davis also spoke of the community as Vegas strong.

Watch the live ceremony here:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

.@GovSandoval puts the pressure on with a smile to Commissioner Goodell to bring a Super Bowl here by 2025. Info per @PatrickWalker #LVRaiders #8NN #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/hvn8pVFeyp — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) November 14, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

.@govsandoval puts the pressure on with a smile to Commissioner Goodell to bring a Super Bowl here by 2025. #8NN #Raiders2Vegas — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) November 14, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

.@GovSandoval: “The #RaiderNation is Now part of the Nevada family.” Calls Mark Davis “a man of integrity and a man of his word.” #8NN #Raiders2Vegas pic.twitter.com/qBgRsnhm9n — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) November 14, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Laborers 872 and other unions getting some love from emcee George Lopez #8NN #Raiders2Vegas pic.twitter.com/0EzwGbzerM — Patrick Walker (@PatrickWalker) November 14, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js