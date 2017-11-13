Raiders owner Mark Davis at Las Vegas Stadium groundbreaking: “This is our field of dreams.”

By Published: Updated:
(KLAS)

 

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis referred to the new Las Vegas stadium as the team’s “field of dreams” in the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday night.

Davis was given a standing ovation during the speech, attended by about 1,000 people.

Davis also spoke of the community as Vegas strong.

Watch the live ceremony here:

