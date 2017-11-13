Raiders place rookie CB Gareon Conley on injured reserve

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) The Oakland Raiders have placed cornerback Gareon Conley on injured reserve.

The Raiders made the decision to shut down their first-round pick for the season on Monday when they determined he had not healed properly from an injury that first happened in minicamp in June.

Oakland drafted Conley 24th overall in hopes he could boost a secondary that struggled a year ago. He showed flashes of good play during the offseason program but hasn’t been able to stay healthy. He hurt his shin during minicamp in June and missed all of training camp.

