Study: San Francisco is best U.S. city for singles

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has just been named the number one city in the country for singles, according to a study by wallethub.com.

The latest U.S. Census estimates over 45 percent of adults in the U.S. are unmarried, but depending on where you live, you may have better or worse luck when looking for love.

Several factors affect a city’s promise for soulmates colliding, including the ratio of women to men.

WalletHub’s analysis of over 180 U.S. cities compares 32 indicators of dating-friendliness.

“Our data set ranges from share of single population to number of online dating opportunities to nightlife options per capita,” analysts said.

Source: WalletHub

San Francisco was named the best city for singles, with a score of 67.63.

Los Angeles and San Diego also placed in the top five.

Several other California cities made the list, although not all were highly ranked.

San Jose came in 34th place.

Sacramento was ranked 44.

Oakland scored almost right in the middle in 100th place.

