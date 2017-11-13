SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the 49ers, Roger Goodell, and Colin Kaepernick.

The 49ers celebrated their first win of the season, and got to do so in front of their home crowd.

They beat an ailing New York Giants 31-21 on Sunday, saving themselves from a potentially win-less season.

Considering the talent level of their injury-ravaged opponent, was the Red and Gold’s excitement excessive?

Darya and Gary weigh in.

Speaking of excessive, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly being a bit “extra” with his new contract requests.

Not only does he want a salary of $50 million, but he also wants a private jet for life.

Finally, Colin Kaepernick wins a prestigious award from GQ Magazine.

It’s all in today’s edition of Gary’s World!

