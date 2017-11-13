VIDEO: 9 months later, Morgan Territory Road in Clayton still closed from storm damage

By and Published: Updated:

 

CLAYTON (KRON) — Road damage from last winter’s storm is still affecting one neighborhood in Contra Costa County.

Morgan Territory Road in Clayton has been closed since February as work to repair damage by a landslide continues.

KRON4 drove from San Francisco to Clayton on Monday afternoon. It started raining when KRON4 reached Highway 24. There was not a heavy rain, but steady drizzle.

At the moment, Morgan Territory Road still closed.

Morgan Territory Road was badly damaged by storm’s last winter.

A landslide took out part of the road, damaged a water line, and the asphalt buckled and cracked for about a quarter of a mile.

People had to walk through here on foot for weeks in order to get home.

Since then, a temporary bypass road has been set up for residents, and repair work on Morgan Territory Road began this past July.

They are making good progress and actually hoping to pave the rebuilt roadway this week.

The county hasn’t set a date for when the road will reopen, but they have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dec. 2.

So, they are confident that the work is almost complete.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s