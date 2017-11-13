VIDEO: Man admits to forcing dog to drink beer

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has pleaded guilty to dragging his dog and then force-feeding it beer.

A video of the dog’s former owner has just been released by the district attorney’s office.

Meet Monk. He’s now in good hands and is being cared for here at the humane society. He’s doing much better than he was about a month and a half ago.

It was back on Sept 25th when poor Monk was being dragged and yanked down an Albany sidewalk.

The man holding him tight by a leash was his now former owner Robert Caserta.

Critical in the case against him was CDTA bus and street cameras. It clearly showed Caserta repeatedly yanking the Wheaton Terrier.

While seated at the bus stop he takes a swig of beer and then forces the alcohol down Monk’s throat.

An observant bus driver called dispatch who they, in turn, contacted Albany Police.

Caserta was arrested and recently plead guilty to misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.

As part of the deal, he must spend 60 days in jail, submit to mental health counseling, and most importantly he had to relinquish ownership of Monk.

Monk is doing well. When he’s finished with his veterinary exams, he should be available for adoption. You can check out the Mohawk Hudson Humane Societywebsite for updates.

