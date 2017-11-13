VIDEO: NY Uber driver dies after being assaulted with hockey stick

Video courtesy of CNN

NEW YORK (KRON) — New York police say an Uber driver is dead after he was struck in the head with a hockey stick before crashing his car.

The video above shows the 39-year-old suspect being escorted by authorities.

Investigators think the incident happened after a fight outside Chelsea Piers late Saturday night.

They have identified the driver as 68-year-old Randolph Tolk.

They say he was stopped at a red light when the suspect hit his car with the hockey stick.

Tolk got out of the car and fought with the suspect, who beat Tolk in the head and ran off.

Authorities say Tolk got back in his car and drove about ten blocks before crashing into a lane divider.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It’s very sad to see a driver at that age working that late at night and being assaulted by a young man,” said Fernando Mateo from the NY State Federation of Taxi Drivers.

“If he wouldn’t have gotten hit he wouldn’t have died. We don’t know the reason for his death was but we believe it’s associated with the blow to his head,” Mateo said.

CNN contributed to this article

