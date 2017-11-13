CALISTOGA (KRON) — KRON4 is learning more Monday night about the investigation into what may have caused the wildfires in the wine country.

This comes as PG&E, who is facing multiple lawsuits because of the fire, is now pointing the finger at a private power company as perhaps the source of the fires.

On Monday, KRON4 looks at where the Tubbs Fire, the biggest and most deadly blaze in the firestorm, may have started.

On Bennett Lane, north of downtown Calistoga, guards are parked at two homes, making sure no one gets close.

Neighbors tell KRON4 this is where Cal Fire has been removing several items. It is all to try and figure out what caused the fatal wildfires up in wine country.

The security guards blocking two homes off of Bennett Lane warned KRON4’s Terisa Estacio to keep her distance to only the public road.

Neighbors tell KRON4 the guards have been out in front of the two homes for weeks, just after Cal Fire removed several items from the properties.

In a motion filed by PG&E, it states on Oct. 26, 2017, three in-service, distribution-line fused cutouts were seized.

Two sets of in-service transformers were taken, along with a secondary service line that detached from a home.

PHOTOS: Coffey Park destroyed in North Bay wildfires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 12: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image was created as an Equirectangular Panorama. Import image into a panoramic player to create an interactive 360 degree view) A 360 degree view of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 12, 2017 in Coffey Park neighborhood of Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Firefighters douse hot spots in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 11: Hundreds of homes in the Coffey Park neighborhood that were destroyed by the Tubbs Fire on October 11, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. At least 21 people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,000 homes and businesses in several Northen California counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Coffey Park homes burn early Monday Oct. 9, 2017 in Santa Rosa, Calif. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) The remains of an automobile sit in the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Firefighters drive through the Coffey Park area of Santa Rosa, Calif., looking for hotspots on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) An American flag still fly’s as as structures burn in Coffey Park, Monday Oct. 9, 2017. More than a dozen wildfires whipped by powerful winds been burning though California wine country. The flames have destroyed at least 1,500 homes and businesses and sent thousands of people fleeing. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP) Santa Rosa's Coffey Park Coffey Park, Santa Rosa Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal Photo: Philippe Djegal In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, aerial photo provided by George Rose shows a lush vineyard, left, next to a scorched wasteland near Vintners Inn, just north of Coffey Park, Sonoma County near Santa Rosa, Calif. Officials say progress is being made in some of the largest wildfires burning in Northern California but that the death toll is almost sure to surge. (George Rose/Georgerose.com via AP) Photo: Lydia Pantazes

It also said that multiple sections of customer-owned overhead conductors were also hauled away for examination.

PG&E is currently facing an onslaught of legal action in connection with the wildfires.

To date, there are 120 plaintiffs.

Lawyers for those suing PG&E peg the utility as the culprit, claiming the company failed to maintain proper clearance as mandated by state regulations. And as the winds whipped upwards of 60-70 miles-an-hour on Oct. 8, sparks from crashing transformers ignited as many as 15 fires throughout wine country.

Forty-three people died in the blazes, 210,000 acres were burned, and 8,900 structures, including homes, were destroyed.

While PG&E is pointing the finger at the private power company whose name is redacted in the motion, other documents reveal that PG&E equipment was also taken by Cal Fire as part of their overall investigation.

A representative with Cal Fire told KRON4 that they have 28 highly trained investigators working to determine the cause of the fire. Those investigators have collectively 1,000 hours of experience in reviewing every angle of the fire to figure out the cause.

The investigators also have law enforcement backgrounds to scour through evidence. And a Cal Fire spokesperson told KRON4 that it is profoundly premature to single out a private power company or PG&E as the cause.

The spokesperson also said that it is baseless, adding that it will take months if not a year to announce a verdict.

PG&E, in the past, has been hit with millions of dollars in fines for not maintaining its lines.

A PG&E spokesperson says they are cooperating with authorities to help figure out the cause.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES