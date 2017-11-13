WATCH: Amazing footage as GoPro is engulfed in lava

KALAPANA (CNN) — Amazing, up-close video of a tour guide’s GoPro becoming engulfed in a lava flow in Hawaii.

Erik Storm says it happened by accident while he was guiding a tour in Kalapana back in August of 2016.

The tour guide says he put the camera down and forgot about it while telling a story.

Storm says he used a rock hammer to extract the camera after the lava began to cool and harden.

The camera’s exterior was completely melted.

He thought it had surely been destroyed, but was amazed to see the blue Wi-Fi light still blinking and the SD card was still intact.

As you can see above, the footage of the lava was all there.

Storm has rejected accusations that the incident was staged.

He says the 2016 video is just now getting attention because a professional photographer he recently spoke to wanted to feature it in a story.

