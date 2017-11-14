19 men arrested in prostitution sting at Union City hotel

UNION CITY (KRON) — Authorities arrested 19 men during an undercover prostitution operation at a Union City hotel.
On Nov. 3, Union City Police and the Alameda County Vice Enforcement Team conducted the operation, according to officials.
The goal was to recover commercially sexually exploited children, arrest adult and juvenile prostitutes, pimps, and male customers.
The operation took place at an unknown Union City hotel.
15 men responded to an online ad and allegedly agreed to pay money in exchange for a sex act with an undercover agent.
Those 15 men were arrested on prostitution-related charges and four additional men were arrested on aiding a prostitute, authorities said.
The Hayward Police Department, Piedmont Police Department and the Alameda County Probation Department were also involved in the operation.
Below are the mug shots of 17 of the 19 men:
PHOTOS: Union City PD Prostitution Sting
