3.1 earthquake strikes near Antioch

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — A 3.1 earthquake shook the Antioch area on Tuesday night, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck 6 kilometers (3.73) miles south-southeast of Rio Vista in Solano County. It hit at around 8:48 p.m.

The earthquake had a depth of 6.2 kilometers (3.85 miles).

Here is a map:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES