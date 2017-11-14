Shootings in Tehama County kills 5, wounds elementary school students

TEHAMA COUNTY (KRON) — Five people have been killed, including the gunman, in shootings that started at a home in Tehama County and moved to an elementary school Tuesday morning.

Deputies received a report of shots fired at around 8 a.m. at Rancho Tehama Elementary school, said a Tehama County Sheriff’s Official.

At least seven people have been hospitalized, including three minors, Enloe Medical Center spokeswoman Nicole Johansson.

The suspected shooter was shot and killed by law enforcement, officials confirmed.

Sheriff’s officials say the students are now at a safe location.

The shooting began at a home near the elementary school in Rancho Tehama Reserve, about 130 miles north of Sacramento.

There are about 100 law enforcement officials at least seven different locations where the shooter opened fire.

Jeanine Quist, an administrative assistant with the Corning Union Elementary School District, says no one was killed at the school but a number of students were shot and wounded.

Brian Flint spoke with KHSL and said the alleged gunman was his neighbor and he shot and killed his roommate.

“The crazy thing is that the neighbor has been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines,” Flint told KHSL. “And we’ve made it aware that this guy has been crazy, and he’s been threatening us and everything like that.”

Here is part of an interview with the man who says his truck was stolen and his roommate was shot and killed by the alleged shooter who is described as a known felon in his 50's named Kevin. #RanchoTehamashooting pic.twitter.com/ZNdwmdOwU7 — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) November 14, 2017

He described the alleged shooter as a man in his 50s named Kevin who also stole his truck.

Governor Brown has issued the following statement regarding the shooting in Tehama County:

“Anne and I are saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren. We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”

Further details are unavailable at this time.

