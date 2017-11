Big rig fuel spill causes delays in I-80 in San Pablo

SAN PABLO (KRON) — A fuel spill is causing delays on Interstate 80 in San Pablo Tuesday afternoon.

Two lanes of westbound I-80 are shut down at San Pablo Dam Road while crews clean up the spill, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A big rig collided with a K-Riad and spilled fuel on the roadway.

CHP officials are advising drivers of usually heavy traffic in the area.

The lanes are expected to be closed for three to five hours.

2 lanes of I-80 WB at SPD Rd. closed while clean up efforts are underway after a big rig collided with the K-Rail and spilled fuel on the roadway. Expect unusually heavy traffic. pic.twitter.com/deiUTHDofk — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 14, 2017

Lanes expected to be closed for 3-5 hours. — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) November 14, 2017

