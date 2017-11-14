California looks into free DNA tests at 49ers games

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — California officials are looking into free DNA tests that are handed out to fans at 49ers games.

The Department of Public Health tells the San Francisco Chronicle that it’s investigating the “nature and distribution” of the test kits.

The San Francisco team partnered with DNA testing company Orig3n (pronounced OR’-ih-jehn) to make free tests available to 68,000 fans at each home game this season.

The tests cover just three genes but fans can pay extra for more complete tests. Orig3n says the tests aren’t diagnostic.

But federal officials say such genetic testing can lead to people making health decisions based on incomplete or inaccurate information and should be regulated as medical tests.

Orig3n had a similar deal with the Baltimore Ravens but one game giveaway was canceled amid regulatory concerns.

