CHP: Deadly, head-on collision on Hwy 12 in Sonoma

SONOMA (KRON) — California Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly accident on westbound Highway 12 in Sonoma Tuesday morning.

CHP says the head-on collision happened around 7:45 a.m. just west of Agua Caliente.

A caller told police that a car trying to pass several other cars, crossed over the double yellow lines and hit an on-coming car.

It is unclear how many people were killed.

Details on other injuries have not been released.

A traffic alert was issued at 8:34 a.m.

Moon Mtn. Rd. is closed in both directions due to the collision.

CHP recommends taking alternate routes.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES