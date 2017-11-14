CHP: Deadly, head-on collision on Hwy 12 in Sonoma

SONOMA (KRON) — California Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly accident on westbound Highway 12 in Sonoma Tuesday morning.
CHP says the head-on collision happened around 7:45 a.m. just west of Agua Caliente.
A caller told police that a car trying to pass several other cars, crossed over the double yellow lines and hit an on-coming car.
It is unclear how many people were killed.
Details on other injuries have not been released.
A traffic alert was issued at 8:34 a.m.
Moon Mtn. Rd. is closed in both directions due to the collision.
CHP recommends taking alternate routes.
