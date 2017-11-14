East Bay Mud testing for lead in water at Oakland elementary school

OAKLAND (KRON) — East Bay Mud is testing for lead in the water at an elementary school in Oakland Tuesday morning.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Thornhill Elementary School.

He says this is one of seven schools in Oakland where water tested positive for lead earlier this year.

The school district says it has taken the steps necessary to fix the problem.

The testing today is to make sure that the lead is gone.

