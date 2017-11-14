Incoming storm prompts Flash Flood Watch for North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — An incoming storm has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Watch for parts of the North Bay.

The watch will go into effect on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and covers portions of the North Bay including Interior Valleys and Mountains.

Impacted areas include the recent Atlas, Tubbs, Nuns, and Pocket burn scars, as well as the Fountaingrove neighborhood in northeast Santa Rosa.

Locally heavy rain will bring an increased risk of debris flows, mudslides and flash flooding to the recent burn scars.

NEW – Flash Flood Watch issued for the North Bay Mtns & Valleys beginning 4 pm Wednesday. Locally heavy rain will bring increased risk of debris flows, mudslides & flash flooding to the recent burn scars. https://t.co/0pKHhHl43K #CAwx #CArain — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2017

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES