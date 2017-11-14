In-depth: Where can you find houses for under $500,000 in the Bay Area?

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — We are all accustomed to hearing about homes costing $1 million or more.

But is it still possible to find properties for less than half-a-million dollars here in the Bay Area?

Believe it or not, you can still find a home that cost under $500,000 in the Bay Area.

However, real estate experts say there are a few things you need to know.

“This particular house is close to the golf course and away from Highway 4,” Coldwell Banker realtor Terry Baldwin said. “This second house is off of Kirker Pass.”

Baldwin is showing KRON4 a few East Bay homes priced in the $470,000 price range in Antioch.

“This one is listed at $470,000,” Baldwin said. “It is 2,478 square feet, a three bedroom, two bath.”

Another home for sale in Pittsburg is a four bedroom and two-bath home.

And one in Concord is a three bedroom, one-bath home with a slab floor.

Baldwin says while there are homes like these on the market, “inventory is low, but this time of season, this is (the) best time to come out because only serious buyers are really looking.”

He says that means perspective home buyers will be less likely to find themselves in major bidding wars, driving the cost over $500,000.

However, Baldwin says you will likely have some work to do.

Baldwin says you should be ready to do some fix-up work at the house.

Real estate experts say there is something else that Bay Area home buyers should be prepared for if they are looking for a house that cost under $500,000. That it will likely come will a very long commute.

“Commute time very important,” Baldwin said. “Where are you working now? Where will you be working two years from now, three years from now? That landscape is changing because the commuting is so bad.”

Something else that will impact the local real estate market is the fires in Santa Rosa.

“We have seen people from Santa Rosa looking for homes in Antioch,” Baldwin said.

