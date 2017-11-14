‘It’s Okay To Be White’ fliers popping up on college campuses

DAVIS (KRON) — Signs saying ‘It’s Okay To Be White’ have been popping up around college campuses across the country.

The signs have been seen at U.C. Davis and U.C. Berkeley but all have been removed.

U.C. Davis senior Ales Lee says the signs went up on campus cultural safe zones too.

“There was also one next to the Chicano Latino Resource Center as well so they’ve been posted everywhere,” Lee said.

Lee is on the U.C. Davis Black Leadership Council which called a town hall meeting Friday to discuss the issue and discuss racial tension on campus.

“Whoever is posting these photos I don’t think they’re realizing how triggering these posters are for people,” Lee said.

Harvard, Princeton, Concordia, and Tulane were all targets as well.

The message campaign appears to have started through a social media chat room intended to spark accusations of racism, however, so far, no one has identified themselves as the source.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES