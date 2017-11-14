MISSING: Milpitas man with Alzheimer’s disease

MILPITAS (KRON) — Police are asking for help finding a missing Milpitas man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

66-year-old Bienvenido Amasa walked away from his home on Sunday around 11:00 a.m., according to Milpitas Police Department.

He was last seen in the 1400 block of East Calaveras Blvd. wearing a green collard shirt, gray sweatpants, and house slippers.

Police say Mr. Amasa “may have become disorientated and he is in need of his medication for various medical conditions.”

He is described as approximately 5’04” tall, 140 pounds, with brown-colored eyes, and gray hair.

If you have seen Mr. Amasa or have information regarding his whereabouts, police encourage you to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400, or call 9-1-1 to reach your local police department.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES