Two moderate earthquakes rattles Central California

(KRON) Two moderate earthquakes rattled Central California in the town of Gonzales for the second time this week.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday a magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit, then just before 5:30 p.m. a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in nearly the same location struck.

Earlier this week a 4.7 magnitude quake also hit Gonzales.

Dozens of after shocks have shaken the area near Salinas following that 4.7 quake.

KRON4’s real time earthquake page shows the epicenter.

== PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE REPORT ==

Region: Central California

Geographic coordinates: 36.630N, 121.236W

Magnitude: 3.3

Depth: 4 km

Universal Time (UTC): 15 Nov 2017 01:15:18

Time near the Epicenter: 14 Nov 2017 17:15:18

Local standard time in your area: 15 Nov 2017 01:15:18

Location with respect to nearby cities:

11.6 km (7.2 mi) SSE of Paicines, California

24.1 km (15.0 mi) NNE of Soledad, California

28.8 km (17.9 mi) SSE of Hollister, California

34.3 km (21.3 mi) N of Greenfield, California

217.8 km (135.1 mi) S of Sacramento, California

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES