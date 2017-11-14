Two moderate earthquakes rattles Central California

(KRON) Two moderate earthquakes rattled Central California in the town of Gonzales for the second time this week.
Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday a magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit, then just before 5:30 p.m. a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in nearly the same location struck.
Earlier this week a 4.7 magnitude quake also hit Gonzales.
Dozens of after shocks have shaken the area near Salinas following that 4.7 quake.
KRON4’s real time earthquake page shows the epicenter.
== PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE REPORT ==
Region: Central California
Geographic coordinates: 36.630N, 121.236W
Magnitude: 3.3
Depth: 4 km
Universal Time (UTC): 15 Nov 2017 01:15:18
Time near the Epicenter: 14 Nov 2017 17:15:18
Local standard time in your area: 15 Nov 2017 01:15:18
Location with respect to nearby cities:
11.6 km (7.2 mi) SSE of Paicines, California
24.1 km (15.0 mi) NNE of Soledad, California
28.8 km (17.9 mi) SSE of Hollister, California
34.3 km (21.3 mi) N of Greenfield, California
217.8 km (135.1 mi) S of Sacramento, California
