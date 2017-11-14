Two moderate earthquakes rattles Central California

Earthquake (file graphic)

(KRON) Two moderate earthquakes  rattled Central California in the town of Gonzales for the second time this week.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday a magnitude 3.3 earthquake hit, then just before 5:30 p.m. a 3.8 magnitude earthquake centered in nearly the same location struck.

Earlier this week a 4.7 magnitude quake also hit Gonzales.

Dozens of after shocks have shaken the area near Salinas following that 4.7 quake.

KRON4’s real time earthquake page shows the epicenter.

== PRELIMINARY EARTHQUAKE REPORT ==

Region:                           Central California

Geographic coordinates:           36.630N, 121.236W

Magnitude:                        3.3

Depth:                            4 km

Universal Time (UTC):             15 Nov 2017  01:15:18

Time near the Epicenter:          14 Nov 2017  17:15:18

Local standard time in your area: 15 Nov 2017  01:15:18

 

Location with respect to nearby cities:

11.6 km (7.2 mi) SSE of Paicines, California

24.1 km (15.0 mi) NNE of Soledad, California

28.8 km (17.9 mi) SSE of Hollister, California

34.3 km (21.3 mi) N of Greenfield, California

217.8 km (135.1 mi) S of Sacramento, California

 

