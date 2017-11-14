North Bay Wildfire lawsuits target PG&E

SANTA ROSA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Search and Rescue personnel look for human remains in the Journey's End Mobile Home park following the damage caused by the Tubbs Fire on Oct. 13, 2017 in Santa Rosa, California. Twenty four people have died in wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of acres and destroyed over 3,500 homes and businesses in several Northern California counties. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is being sued for wildfires that killed more than 40 people and destroyed more than 8,000 Northern California homes last month.

Lawsuits filed Tuesday in San Francisco Superior Court say the utility put profits over safety and negligently maintained power lines and equipment that contributed to the deadly series of wind-driven fires that broke out Oct. 8.

Suits were filed on behalf of former San Francisco Mayor Frank Jordan and his wife and two other couples who all lost their homes in the fires.

The state Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention has not determined the cause of the fires yet.

A PG&E spokesman didn’t comment on the lawsuits, but says the utility is doing everything it can to help communities rebuild.

 

