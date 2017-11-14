MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEOS

PLEASANTON (KRON) — A crowd of criminals stormed into a jewelry store in Pleasanton and tried to use hammers for a smash-and-grab robbery.

But they didn’t manage to actually steal anything.

It happened at the Diamond Ring Company on Monday night inside the popular the Stoneridge Shopping Center.

On Tuesday, KRON4 has dramatic video of the crime that you’ll only see here on KRON4.

People at Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton are already trying to find deals for the holidays, but a group of would-be crooks tried to get some pretty sparkly items for free. And it didn’t go as planned.

On Monday night, just a half hour before the Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton closed, the Diamond Ring Company got some unexpected visitors–a pack of six or seven masked people who ran in and headed for Rolex watches.

Based on the security video, it appears they had different jobs assigned. One guy started attacking the employee behind the counter with pepper spray.

“They did get pepper spray in their face, but they’re safe; nothing else happened,” said a store employee, who did not want to reveal his name.

In the video, you can see the yellow plume of pepper spray from a different angle.

ONLY ON 4: Surveillance video from The Diamond Ring Company in PLeasanton shows masked mob pepper spraying employees, trying to smash display case open. They hit the glass 11 times and couldn’t get through.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/j8YaIFaS8m — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) November 15, 2017

While that was happening, a couple of the other criminals started using hammers to get what they wanted.

“Couple of the guys came down, they tried to break one of our glasses, but we have thick glass, so they couldn’t get through,” the employee said.

They hit the glass 11 times and though you can see shards flying up, they still couldn’t get the whole pane to shatter.

The employee KRON4 spoke with wasn’t there when it happened, but he’s seen the surveillance video several times.

He thinks they were young, maybe even teenagers, who started to get scared, so they gave up and ran off, completely empty-handed.

“it’s terrifying,” the employee said. “You know, it shouldn’t happen. But we live in an age where these things happen, right?”

The employee says the bad guys had getaway cars waiting for them when they got outside, too.

The Diamond Ring Company is a Bay Area company with four different stores.

The employee KRON4 spoke with at this location doesn’t recall there being a smash and grab attempt before.

