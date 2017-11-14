Police car damaged in Fremont sideshow

FREMONT (KRON) — A police car was damaged in a Fremont sideshow on Sunday night.

Sideshows continue to be a big problem in the East Bay. And police are trying to figure out a way to stop them.

KRON4 obtained video from a sideshow in Oakland over the weekend. And now on Tuesday, we’re learning that another sideshow happened in Fremont.

Police say hundreds of people and cars participated in the Fremont sideshow on Sunday night.

Officers say they are going to give out tickets and misdemeanors because this is bigger and more organized than what they’ve seen before.

On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke to a man who used to record sideshows. He told KRON4 that a police crackdown isn’t going to stop it.

Fremont police say they are going to take a zero-tolerance approach to what they describe as bigger and better-organized sideshows.

