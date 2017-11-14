Storm Watch: Atmospheric River rolling towards Northern California

SAUSALITO, CA - APRIL 12: A man holds an umbrella as he views the north tower of the Golden Gate Bridge April 12, 2006 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get pounded with rain after experiencing the rainiest March on record. Rain is expected to continue through the week and has been responsible for mudslides, one which trapped a 73 year-old man who is still missing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(KRON) Northern California’s first big storms of the season are rolling towards the Bay Area bring with them an ‘Atmospheric River.

The National Weather Service predicts moderate to heavy rain across the Bay Area starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the North Bay hit by October’s wildfires.

This storm will bring large amounts of rain which the National Weather Service calls an ‘Atmospheric River’.

