Storm Watch: Atmospheric River rolling towards Northern California

(KRON) Northern California’s first big storms of the season are rolling towards the Bay Area bring with them an ‘Atmospheric River.

First moderate #AtmosphericRiver of the season for #NorCal! Storm system off the #PacNW will combine with warm moisture near Hawaii Wednesday #cawx pic.twitter.com/x6MRHWKwKq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 14, 2017

The National Weather Service predicts moderate to heavy rain across the Bay Area starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

Moderate-to-heavy rain will impact parts of the #NorthBay & #SF Bay Area Wednesday evening and night. Here’s one forecast model’s simulation hour-by-hour of what we can expect. #CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/hEWZUCacA4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2017

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of the North Bay hit by October’s wildfires.

This storm will bring large amounts of rain which the National Weather Service calls an ‘Atmospheric River’.

Getting ready for our first Atmoshperheric River (AR) of the winter. What does that mean? Its a plume of deep moisture pointed at the region. Here is forecast image for 4 pm Weds. Expect heavy North Bay rain. Front will move thru Weds evening. #battendownthehatches pic.twitter.com/LqA3M7hpzw — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 14, 2017

