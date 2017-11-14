Stove Top selling ‘Thanksgiving Dinner Pants’ with stretch waistband

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Stove Top is trying to come up with a solution to help people who feel too stuffed after eating Thanksgiving dinner.

They’re now selling “Thanksgiving Dinner Pants” online to help people enjoy more Thanksgiving without having to worry about getting a turkey belly.

The pants have an over-the-belly waistband that stretches and is decorated to look like Stove Top stuffing. The pockets are also lined with fabric that looks like stuffing.

The pants are being sold for $19.98 online for a limited time while supplies last. The pants are available in a small to extra large size.

You can learn more about the product and buy the pants on ThanksgivingDinnerPants.com

