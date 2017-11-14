SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about the Warriors, LeBron James, and a new Thanksgiving trend.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr breaks out a Rubic’s Cube during a pre-game press conference. Next time he promises a yo-yo.

Darya asks, “If LeBron has to say he’s the king, is he really the king?”

This, just before a man on the New York subway rejects James and co.

Switching gears to Thanksgiving talk, you’re going to want to see these new pants tailored specifically for “Turkey Day” indulgence.

