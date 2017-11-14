VIDEO: 1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Richmond home

By Published:

 

RICHMOND (KRON) — One person is dead and three others were shot in Richmond on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of View Drive. That’s near Interstate 80 and Hilltop Drive.

The four were shot in-and-around the home.

No word on the suspect’s motive or the conditions of the others shot.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRO4N app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s