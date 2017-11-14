VIDEO: 1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Richmond home

RICHMOND (KRON) — One person is dead and three others were shot in Richmond on Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of View Drive. That’s near Interstate 80 and Hilltop Drive.
The four were shot in-and-around the home.
No word on the suspect’s motive or the conditions of the others shot.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRO4N app.
- 4.7-EARTHQUAKE RATTLES SOUTH BAY
- PHOTOS: BOY’S INJURIES AFTER BEING THROWN FROM WATER SLIDE
- MOTHER OF TWO KILLED IN SOUTH SF HIT-AND-RUN
- BART POLICE OFFICER ATTACKED BY ALLEGED FARE EVADER
- COPS: 2ND-GRADE TEACHER CAUGHT WITH COCAINE IN PURSE
- JOB PAYS $10K A MONTH TO LIVE IN CANCUN