VIDEO: 1 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Richmond home

RICHMOND (KRON) — One person is dead and three others were shot in Richmond on Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of View Drive. That’s near Interstate 80 and Hilltop Drive.

The four were shot in-and-around the home.

No word on the suspect’s motive or the conditions of the others shot.

