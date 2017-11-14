VIDEO: City of San Carlos approves temporary ban on new stores selling guns

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — City leaders in San Carlos temporarily blocked new stores from selling firearms and ammunition.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at one of these stores in San Carlos this morning.

She says despite the temporary ban, the shop will open this month and is hiring.

Monday evening the San Carlos City Council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the moratorium, or block, which lasts 45 days and can be extended up to two years.

Turner’s Outdoorsman is a sporting goods chain that already has about 20 other locations.

Community members who are against the store opening pointed to a list of cases in which guns were stolen from Turner’s Outdoorsman stores across California, two of which were used in the San Bernardino attack.

Representatives from Turner’s Outdoorsman did not comment after the vote.

