VIDEO: Worst times to drive during Thanksgiving week in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “Turkey Day” traveling can be chaotic, even if you’re just staying local.

Luckily, there’s a new study from the GPS system Waze that tells us when to avoid the roads throughout the week of Thanksgiving.

According to the study, these are the worst days and times to drive in San Francisco:

TUESDAY 11/21: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

WEDNESDAY 11/22: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

THANKSGIVING DAY: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

BLACK FRIDAY 11/24: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

SATURDAY 11/25: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

James also has some tips on when to hit the grocery store in the video above.

Drive safe, everyone!

