VIRAL: Man throws punches, racial slurs at passenger riding BART

MOBILE USERS, WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New video of an attack on BART is quickly going viral on Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after it was posted.

It shows a man throwing racial slurs and punches at another passenger.

On Tuesday, KRON4 spoke with the person who recorded and posted it–and the man who got hit.

Both the man who recorded the video and the man who got hit tell KRON4’s Justine Waldman they are not surprised the video has blown up because of its racial and violent content.

And riders tell KRON4 that unfortunately, they see things like this all the time while on BART trains.

There were tense moments as a belligerent man started to spew racial slurs at another passenger on BART.

It happened Monday at 10 p.m. on the Richmond Line going south to Fremont. The man in a blue shirt got on, according to passengers, at the Coliseum station.

Then, he got involved in a verbal altercation with the man sitting down, using inappropriate language.

And as things escalated, he hits him two times.

“You know this situation, you never expect to happen,” said Wiseley Wu, who shared the viral video. “I just didn’t know what to do at the time. So, by posting it, I hope people will learn from it and do a better job than me.”

Wu, who is from the South Bay, shared the now viral video and tells KRON4 news by phone that in retrospect, he wishes he had called the police first and then started recording.

“Being Chinese, I was worried…I would be targeted as well,” Wu said.

As the fight heated up, one rider got up and walked away. And after the punches, another stepped in between the two men to try and stop them.

The video stops at the Union City Station when the alleged aggressor got off the train.

The man who got smacked did not want to go on camera or give his name but did tell KRON4 the punches did not hurt. He tells KRON4 that if the woman had separated them, he might have swung back. But he knew he had too much to lose.

KRON4 showed the video to other BART riders, who watched in horror.

Some believed a stronger BART police presence could have protected passengers.

The victim also tells KRON4 that a BART official who responded to emergency calls said the antagonist is known to BART police. And he just considers him another nuisance for riding BART.

BART tells KRON4 it is impossible to have a BART police officer at every station platform and on every train.

And they applaud how riders handled themselves–walking away from violence, stopping a fight, and calling BART police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES