WATCH: Patriot Prayer sparks debate with ‘OK to be White’ sign

VANCOUVER, Wash. (CNN) — A sign reading “IT’S OK TO BE WHITE” sparked a clash between two groups in Vancouver, Washington Monday.

Members of a group called Patriot Prayer hung the sign over an I-5 overpass, next to a sign remembering an Ethiopian immigrant’s 1998 murder by white supremacists.

That’s when clashes began between Antifa and Patriot Prayer members.

They were heard arguing about if white privilege is real.

The confrontation lasted about an hour, but overall remained peaceful.

