8 ways to de-clutter your life

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — There is some advice for attempts to solve an age-old mystery — despite our best intentions, how does clutter creeps into our lives?

It thrives in every part of the house, the closets, the shelves even the kitchen drawers.

Clutter in the home or office can be a real problem, and complicate family time, work and life in general.

Let’s face it, we’ve all been there, where too much gets too complicated. So, here are 8 tips to help you put a stop to the madness.

1. Realize all clutter is also mental clutter. Expert Debbie Lundberg says clutter on your floors actually takes up space in your brain.

2. Clear clutter with a clock. Psychotherapist Dr. Dae Sheridan says the chaos of the clutter can make people feel anxious so set a timer for 15 minutes and focus on one area only.

3. Accomplishment. Finishing one part of the house will help you feel motivated to tackle more areas.

4. Don’t take any phone calls or breaks during cleaning time. You’ll get it done faster without distractions and accomplish more.

5. When you purchase something, get rid of something. Life coach experts say if you want an item enough you’ll have to make room for it.

6. Does it bring you joy? International organizer and best selling author said to make sure everything you have makes you feel your absolute best.

7. Ask yourself the hard questions. Does this fit me? Would I wear it right now? Is it in good condition?

8. Acknowledge the vicious cycle. Realize you have a problem and try to take the steps to get to a less chaotic life.

