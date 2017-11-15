Amazon gives Prime members taste of discounts at Whole Foods

By Published:
FILE - In this Friday, June 16, 2017, file photo, groceries from Whole Foods Market sit in a cart before being loaded into a car outside a store in Jackson, Miss. Ahead of Thanksgiving 2017, Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently-acquired Whole Foods stores. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Ahead of Thanksgiving, Amazon is giving Prime members their first taste of special discounts at its recently acquired Whole Foods stores.

Amazon says it will email Prime members a coupon starting Wednesday to buy organic or antibiotic-free turkeys for about 50 cents a pound cheaper than other customers. Amazon says the turkey discount is a “sneak peak” of the special savings it plans to give its $99-a-year Prime members as it works to make Prime the official Whole Foods reward program.

Amazon says it will also lower prices for all Whole Foods customers on other Thanksgiving staples, such as canned pumpkin and organic sweet potatoes. Several other items will get price cuts, too, including Chobani yogurt, Applegate hot dogs and Tom’s of Maine toothpaste.

