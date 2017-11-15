AT&T responds to massive cellphone outage

(CNN) — AT&T customers were hit with a massive service outage on Wednesday.
Thousands of users said they weren’t able to make any calls. The company announced a quick fix on Twitter, telling customers to restart their devices to resume cell service.
They said it could require several tries. But some customers were responding on Twitter saying it didn’t work.
It’s not clear what caused the problem.
And AT&T hasn’t given any further updates.
If you’ve experienced an issue when making wireless calls, please restart your device, this might be required multiple times- that should resolve the issue.
— AT&T (@ATT) November 16, 2017
