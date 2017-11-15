AT&T responds to massive cellphone outage

FILE - This May 14, 2014 file photo shows an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass. On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, several reports citing unnamed sources said the giant phone company is in advanced talks to buy Time Warner, owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN. AT&T is said to be offering $80 billion or more, a massive deal that would shake up the media landscape. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
FILE - This May 14, 2014 file photo shows an AT&T logo on a store in Dedham, Mass. On Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, several reports citing unnamed sources said the giant phone company is in advanced talks to buy Time Warner, owner of the Warner Bros. movie studio as well as HBO and CNN. AT&T is said to be offering $80 billion or more, a massive deal that would shake up the media landscape. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(CNN) — AT&T customers were hit with a massive service outage on Wednesday.

Thousands of users said they weren’t able to make any calls. The company announced a quick fix on Twitter, telling customers to restart their devices to resume cell service.

They said it could require several tries. But some customers were responding on Twitter saying it didn’t work.

It’s not clear what caused the problem.

And AT&T hasn’t given any further updates.

