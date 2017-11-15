Body of Tehama County gunman’s wife found under his house

TEHAMA COUNTY (KRON) — Tehama County Sheriff’s official said Wednesday that they have found the body of the gunman’s wife found under his house.

This brings the death toll up to six, including the gunman, who was killed by law enforcement.

Kevin Neal’s wife was found under the floorboards of his home, according to Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnson.

They believe she was shot and killed before the rampage.

Neal was out on bail for a charge of stabbing a neighbor and had been the object of complaints from neighbors who said he had been firing off hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

He had been the subject of a domestic violence call the day before the attack.

The rampage began shortly before 8 a.m. when the gunman fatally shot a neighbor he had been accused of stabbing in January.

Shortly afterward, the gunman rammed through the gate of Rancho Tehama Elementary School about 2 miles away and spent about six minutes shooting into the building.

Surveillance video showed the gunman, who was not identified, trying unsuccessfully to enter the school, authorities said.

School officials say the lockdown at the school saved lives.

A child that was shot at the school is currently in critical condition at U.C. Davis.

