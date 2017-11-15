Burglar breaks into 2 San Bruno homes Monday

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — San Bruno police are on the hunt for the person who broke into two homes on Monday.

Authorities say the robberies happened between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at homes about 1 mile apart.

One home is on Hamilton Avenue off Trenton Drive.

The other home broken into is on Cedarwood Court near San Bruno Avenue.

Authorities say the person went into the backyards of each home, breaking into the homes by shattering glass doors.

Police say a variety of items were taken, including a blue 2008 Ford Mustang, which was taken from the house on Hamilton Avenue.

Here is the full statement by police:

The San Bruno Police Department is actively investigating two residential burglaries that occurred on Monday November 13, 2017. One incident occurred on the 2200 block of Hamilton Avenue, and the other on the 1600 block of Cedarwood Court. These two locations are approximately one mile apart. The ensuing investigations revealed that unknown suspect(s) accessed both residences by breaking rear glass doors. Miscellaneous property was taken from both residences, and a blue, 2008 Ford Mustang was stolen from the residence on Hamilton Avenue. Anyone with any information related to these incidents is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email: sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

Most residential burglars select a target where they believe no one is home. Alert neighbors provide the biggest help to police in solving these crimes. Please immediately report any suspicious activity to the Police Department via 9-1-1.

